ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit is getting more than $196.2 million in federal money to help the agency buy as many as 48 light rail replacement cars for its MetroLink line.

Among the cars to be replaced are 25 of the 30 original MetroLink cars that have been used since the light rail line began operating in 1993.

The cars will be produced and phased in over the next few years, Metro said.

The grant, announced Friday by the Federal Transit Administration, is from the massive infrastructure funding bill passed by Congress in 2021.

Metro said it's currently negotiating with Siemens, the company that has won the contract for the MetroLink replacement program.