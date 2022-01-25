Feds OK 1-month extension on submitting Loop Trolley revival plan, Mayor Jones says

ST. LOUIS — Federal officials are giving the metro area an additional month — until March 1 — to submit a plan to restart the idle Loop Trolley, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said Tuesday.

Jones, the chairwoman of the trolley’s transportation development district board, said she had requested the extension because “we are still reviewing options” for funding trolley operations and maintenance.

The Federal Transit Administration last month said a plan to reopen the trolley on June 1 was required by Feb. 1 to avoid the prospect of repaying millions of dollars in federal grants used to build the 2.2-mile line.

The trolley opened in November 2018 after years of construction and other delays but shut down a little more than a year later amid lagging ridership and operational problems. A plan to reopen the trolley in April 2020 was dropped because of the pandemic.

At a teleconference meeting of the district board, Jones reiterated that she had not been a supporter of the project from the beginning.

“However, it landed in my lap as mayor,” she said. “I am committed to fixing it because St. Louis and St. Louis County do not have $22 million to give back to the federal government.”

More than $37 million in federal money helped pay for the $51 million project but Jones and Jim Wild, executive director of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, have both said about $22 million could be subject to a federal clawback.

That’s the amount that went to the transportation development district.

Jones also repeated her warning that the entire metro region’s ability to get future federal grants could be imperiled if “we do not fix this problem.”

The district has been collecting a special sales tax in areas near near the trolley route, which links the western end of the Delmar Loop in University City to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

Jones said her administration is talking with “stakeholders across the region” and businesses and organizations along the trolley route to devise a plan. She did not elaborate.

