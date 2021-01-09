Feds: Police found pickup truck full of bombs, guns near Capitol insurrection

Coffman had parked his pickup truck at 9:15 a.m. ET on First St SE on the Hill, near the National Republican Club, commonly called the Capitol Hill Club. That building is within a block of a large US House office building and the Library of Congress, according to the complaint. The truck also had a handgun on the passenger seat and an M4 Carbine assault rifle, along with rifle magazines loaded with ammunition, police said.

When police found and searched him about a block away after dusk, Coffman was also carrying a 9mm handgun and a .22-caliber handgun in each of his front pockets, the police complaint said. None of the weapons found in his truck or on his person were registered to him.

Coffman appeared before a federal judge this week, and is being detained at least until his next court appearance on Tuesday. He has not yet entered a plea in court. The federal public defender representing him didn't respond to a request for comment on the allegations against him on Friday.

Man charged after allegedly texting he wanted to shoot Pelosi, feds say

Another man came to Washington a day before Trump's rally with hundreds of rounds of ammunition and an assault rifle and had texted acquaintances that he wanted to shoot or run over Pelosi.