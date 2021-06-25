Feds threaten sanctions if Missouri ends emissions testing in suburban St. Louis counties

The vehicle for the additional language is a tax on hospitals and nursing homes that generates billions of dollars for the state’s Medicaid program.

During floor debate on Thursday, Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit, expressed concern about the potential loss of federal support based on the changes being considered.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could “challenge any or all parts of our Medicaid funding,” Cierpiot said. “What you’re saying is, we’re going to throw the dice and dare CMS to defund us — where many of us are not going to be willing to take that chance.”

On the emissions issue, a fiscal analysis of the legislation shows removing St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties from the program — but leaving St. Louis and St. Louis County in — could cost the state $52 million.

Such a maneuver has been pushed by suburban St. Louis Republicans for the past several years.