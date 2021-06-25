Feds threaten sanctions if Missouri ends emissions testing in suburban St. Louis counties

JEFFERSON CITY — The federal government is warning Missouri Gov. Mike Parson about potentially steep financial penalties if he signs a law ending a vehicle emissions testing program in counties surrounding St. Louis.
In a letter from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7 Acting Administrator Edward Chu said the state could be hit with sanctions if the governor signs legislation stripping St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties from the testing program.
“Continued operation of the vehicle inspection and maintenance program is currently required by federal law and is critical to ensuring timely attainment and maintenance of the ozone and (air quality) standards in the St. Louis area,” Chu wrote in the letter obtained by the Post-Dispatch.
The warning of financial sanctions comes at the same time the Republican-controlled Legislature is in the midst of a special session in which a proposal is being debated that could put a separate pool of federal funding in question.
The special session centers on a bid by conservative Republican lawmakers to enact limits on some contraceptive medications and devices and to prohibit Planned Parenthood from providing services to any Medicaid clients.
The vehicle for the additional language is a tax on hospitals and nursing homes that generates billions of dollars for the state’s Medicaid program.
During floor debate on Thursday, Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit, expressed concern about the potential loss of federal support based on the changes being considered.
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could “challenge any or all parts of our Medicaid funding,” Cierpiot said. “What you’re saying is, we’re going to throw the dice and dare CMS to defund us — where many of us are not going to be willing to take that chance.”
On the emissions issue, a fiscal analysis of the legislation shows removing St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties from the program — but leaving St. Louis and St. Louis County in — could cost the state $52 million.
Such a maneuver has been pushed by suburban St. Louis Republicans for the past several years.
During debate in April, Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, in St. Charles County, said he didn’t believe the EPA will take action against the state.
Similarly, Senate President Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, in Franklin County, expressed frustration that the measure hadn’t moved because of concerns about the loss of revenue.
“I’m ready to call their bluff,” Schatz said.
Chu’s letter suggests the EPA is ready to crack down on the state if the bill is signed.
“The highway funding sanction would result in a significant loss of funding for certain highway projects and grants within the St. Louis area,” Chu wrote in the May 28 letter to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which operates the emissions program.
The legislation is included in House Bill 661, which includes a number of other transportation-related provisions, ranging from a state task force on electric vehicles to new requirements for electric bicycles.
A Parson spokeswoman said the legislation is still under review.
Because of high ozone levels, the St. Louis region is the only area in Missouri where emissions testing is required. Automobiles are the largest source of the chemicals that form ozone, but factories, utilities, the petroleum industry and industrial solvents also contribute.
Ozone is a respiratory irritant that can cause health problems, especially for children, the elderly and people with heart and lung diseases.