Feds threaten to take back millions in grants used to build the dormant Loop Trolley

Jones spokesman Nick Dunne said the letter confirms what the mayor has been saying about the trolley’s finances for months.

Dunne said Jones is reviewing the financials of the special sales tax district established to fund the line, as well as the Loop Trolley Co.

“We have to have a plan to get it operational by February 2022,” Dunne said.

Also included in the letter were businessman Joe Edwards, who promoted the project and sits on the board of the Loop Trolley Transportation Development District, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, University City Mayor Terry Crow and Taulby Roach, president and CEO of Bi-State Development Agency.

Page said Monday that having to pay back funding would be a “black eye” for the region.

The letter comes after the Bi-State board in January 2020 rejected a plan to take over the line for four years as part of its Metro transit system.