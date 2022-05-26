Fees at St. Louis-run parking garages may soon increase

ST. LOUIS — It may soon cost more to park in most city-run garages under a plan endorsed Thursday by the St. Louis Parking Commission.

The commission voted 5-0 for a list of parking fee increases, which would generate an additional $1 million a year for city parking operations. The plan would take effect July 1.

The Board of Aldermen also has a say. It still must approve the parking division’s overall budget, which is based in part on revenue from the garages and lots.

Affected by the proposed increases would be four garages downtown and two in the Central West End. The rates and increases would vary from location to location.

In one example, the new charge for the garage at Seventh and Pine streets would be $4 for the first hour and for each additional hour, up from the current $3. The daily maximum rate there would jump to $30 from $12.

There also will be varying increases in monthly rates at the garages. Daily and monthly rates at locations where many city employees park, such as the lot outside City Hall, would not increase.

City Treasurer Adam Layne, whose office runs city parking operations, said special-event charges at garages and lots would be $20 across the board. Some facilities now charge only $10.

The increases would follow increases in parking meter fees and parking fines that took effect last October. Those were aimed at helping the parking agency dig out of a coronavirus-spurred fiscal hole.

