FEMA announces O'Fallon, Mo., disaster recovery center

O’FALLON, Mo. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Wednesday an O’Fallon location for one of its disaster recovery centers, making it the sixth in the area since the devastating flooding in July.

At the walk-in centers, government agencies provide information on available services, such as home repairs or payment assistance, and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The new location is set at the O’Fallon Municipal Centre at 100 N. Main Street in the southeast entrance everyday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All six centers will be closed this Sunday, and reopen on Labor Day. Other center locations include St. Louis, Ferguson, University City, Hazelwood, St. Charles.

FEMA has disbursed about $33 million to help residents and businesses in the St. Louis area since the July floods.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.