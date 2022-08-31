 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FEMA announces O'Fallon, Mo., disaster recovery center

University City Veteran's Home Condemned After Flooding

"What about a hotel voucher?" said Harold Potts, who learns from FEMA Disaster Service Assistant Elaine Braswell that FEMA only offers hotel reimbursement but no upfront funds for hotel relocation on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home along Vernon Avenue in University City." I am a veteran and live on fixed income, " said Potts, who said it will be hard for him come up with money. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

O’FALLON, Mo. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Wednesday an O’Fallon location for one of its disaster recovery centers, making it the sixth in the area since the devastating flooding in July.

At the walk-in centers, government agencies provide information on available services, such as home repairs or payment assistance, and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The new location is set at the O’Fallon Municipal Centre at 100 N. Main Street in the southeast entrance everyday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

All six centers will be closed this Sunday, and reopen on Labor Day. Other center locations include St. Louis, Ferguson, University City, Hazelwood, St. Charles

FEMA has disbursed about $33 million to help residents and businesses in the St. Louis area since the July floods.

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.

