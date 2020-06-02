Ferguson, Berkeley and Wildwood mayoral races part of Tuesday's wide-ranging election menu

After a two-month delay due to the coronavirus, voters across the metro area finally went to the polls Tuesday to pick mayors and various other elected officials and decide the fate of a long list of ballot propositions.
Mayoral races in Ferguson, Berkeley, Wildwood and Richmond Heights were among the contests up for grabs. Polling places closed at 7 p.m.
The local-level election, which had been scheduled for April 7 across Missouri, were held up by an executive order issued by Gov. Mike Parson to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
In Ferguson, two city councilwomen — Ella Jones and Heather Robinett — competed to succeed three-term Mayor James Knowles III, who couldn't run again because of term limits.
The city voted shortly after it was the scene of a new round of protests and violence reminiscent of the unrest in the city in 2014 following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a black teen, by a white Ferguson police officer.
Jones, 65, would be the first African American to hold the office. Either she or Robinett, 49, would be the city's first female mayor.
Both candidates said if elected they would help Ferguson to continue implementing changes in city practices since the 2014 unrest, including a consent decree worked out with the federal government.
They also said they supported the goals of peaceful protesters upset with the death May 25 of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody. But they said they deplored the violence that followed.
The mayoral race in nearby Berkeley was unusual because it featured an incumbent, Ted Hoskins, seeking re-election despite pending felony charges filed against him last year.
The charges allege that Hoskins, in the months leading up to the April 2018 election for four city council seats, submitted fraudulent voter applications and other documents from at least three residents.
Hoskins, 81, a former state representative, insisted he had done nothing wrong and said he was running on his record. He also promised to work to follow through on city plans to build a community center.
He was opposed by former Mayor Babatunde Deinbo, 69, and Barabra Jean Holmes, a retired Berkeley finance official. Deinbo said he'd work to hire more police and Holmes said she'd try to set up an activity center for kids.
Voters in Wildwood also picked a mayor, choosing between incumbent Jim Bowlin, 55, and Councilman Niles Stephens, 41.
In Richmond Heights, Mayor Jim Thomson, 73, was challenged by former Councilman Paul Lore, 65.
While the election was delayed because of concerns over the coronavirus, concern over COVID-19 was still very much part of the background for Tuesday's election.
Absentee voting soared and many election judges refused to work at the polls. That was especially true in St. Louis County, where 360 polling places were consolidated into 160.
Other incumbent mayors featuring challenges Tuesday included Breckenridge Hills' Mary Aman and Patricia Fribis of Sunset Hills.
Aman faced Sheryl Gladney and former Mayor Jack Shrewsbury, while Fribis had opposition in John Stephens, who founded a Facebook group called Sunset Hills Neighbors.
Among other cities with contested mayoral races were Pagedale, Cool Valley and Valley Park.
The various ballot issues were scattered across municipalities, school districts and fire protection and ambulance districts.
