Ferguson City Hall closed due to coronavirus case

FERGUSON — City Hall is closed until Wednesday for cleaning after a municipal employee tested positive for the coronavirus, the mayor said Monday.
Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones said a worker in the human resources department tested positive. She said the building will undergo a deep cleaning while closed.
"It is very important that we keep employees safe and the residents safe," Jones said.
Some employees are working remotely and are available by phone or email, the city said.
The city announced the closure on its website Monday without providing an explanation to the public.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
