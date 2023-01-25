Ferguson city manager resigns, this time permanently

FERGUSON— Ferguson’s mayor confirmed on Wednesday that the city manager resigned.

Mayor Ella Jones told the Post-Dispatch that the city officially accepted the resignation of City Manager Eric Osterberg. Fire Chief John Hampton will serve as interim city manager.

“The city of Ferguson is healthy,” said Jones. “We’ll continue working and moving forward.”

In September, Osterberg announced his resignation after a heated exchange with Ferguson Councilwoman (Joanne) Toni Burrow during a city council meeting.

However, he retracted the resignation days later, saying he was there to stay as long as some council members stopped interfering with him doing his job. He also told the Post-Dispatch he faced harassment because he is gay, and garnered support from from LGBTQIA advocates.

On Wednesday, Osterberg did not immediately return requests for comment.

Some Ferguson residents united to remove Burrow from office, also concerned about the lack of retention with city officials and leaders. Their efforts put Burrow's name on a special election ballot for Feb. 7, when Ferguson residents will vote on whether to remove Burrow from her council seat representing the city's second ward. The next city council meeting is on Valentines Day.

Before Osterberg was hired in 2021, the fire chief previously served simultaneously as fire chief and the interim city manager for about six months after the departure of the city’s previous interim manager, Jeffrey Blume.

The city of Ferguson has operated under a consent decree since 2016, after a Department of Justice investigation found the city administered unconstitutional police and court policies and practices. It was one of the many domino effects of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

At least four police chiefs have come and gone since then.