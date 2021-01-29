Ferguson lawmaker fined by state ethics commission

JEFFERSON CITY — State ethics regulators have fined a state lawmaker from Ferguson $1,000 for campaign finance violations connected to his 2020 run for office.

Rep. Mike Person, a Democrat, incorrectly reported how he paid for fliers in his bid for re-election in August 2020, said a complaint filed by the Missouri Ethics Commission.

The fliers were in support of Person and another candidate running in the primary election, the commission said in a consent order dated Wednesday.

Person entered the Legislature in 2019 after he won a race to fill the 74th House District post vacated by former Rep. Cora Faith Walker, who resigned to work in St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s administration.

Person, 63, is an Ameren employee and the Ferguson Township Democratic committeeman. He is a former Riverview Gardens School Board member.

Under terms of the agreement, Person can pay $100 of the fine within 45 days. If he does, the remainder of the fee will be waived if he does not commit further violations in the next two years.

The 74th district includes all or parts of Florissant, Ferguson, Jennings, Calverton Park, Dellwood, Country Club Hills and Norwood.

