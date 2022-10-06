Ferguson’s city manager speaks out on why he chose to stay after sudden resignation

FERGUSON—The person responsible for the day-to-day duties for the city of Ferguson says he’s here to stay, as long as the council stops interfering with his ability to do his job.

Ferguson City Manager Eric Osterberg resigned in the middle of a city council meeting Sept. 27 after a heated exchange with a city council member, and now he’s speaking to the Post-Dispatch about why. He later changed his mind and withdrew his resignation.

“There’s a pattern of behavior happening with some of the city council members where they do not follow the city charter and they interfere with my ability to do the day-to-day administrative work of the city,” Ferguson’s city manager said.

The mayor told the Post-Dispatch earlier this week that Osterberg’s resignation was "just a moment." She declined to answer any questions later this week about the city manager, stating, “Ferguson is a great place to live, work and play.”

Osterberg told the Post-Dispatch while some members of the council have been supportive, others over the past six or seven months have interfered with his ability to reorganize departments, promote and hire employees. He said some city council members have tried to assign city employees new responsibilities behind his back.

“What that [his resignation] was a reflection of the intensity of the situation and reflection of how much I care,” said Osterberg on his sudden resignation after being on the job a little less than a year. “I would not try to downplay it as not being emotional, because I think it certainly was.”

Ferguson’s government, through its city charter, is structured as a Council-Manager set up. The council approves the city manager’s hiring, and the charter states the city manager is the “chief executive and administrative officer of the city and shall be responsible to the council for the proper administration of the affairs of the city.”

After the Sept. 27 meeting where he suddenly resigned, Osterberg said he sent a note to his staff confirming his resignation, while members of the city council began asking him to retract it.

“I said I would be willing to consider, but I needed to have a very frank and honest conversation with them about how their unwillingness to let me manage the city is creating issues,” said Osterberg. “We had a really good discussion this past Monday and were able to identify a way forward.”

Before Osterberg, John Hampton served simultaneously as fire chief and the interim city manager for about six months. Hampton took over after the departure of the city’s previous interim manager, Jeffrey Blume.

The city of Ferguson has operated under a consent decree since 2016, after a Department of Justice investigation found the city administered unconstitutional police and court policies and practices. It was one of the many domino effects of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014. At least four police chiefs have come and gone since then.

Employee retention has to be a priority for the city, according to District 73 State Representative Raychel Proudie, also a Ferguson resident.

“Ferguson can’t be the place where careers come to die or we can’t keep qualified staff,” said Rep. Proudie, who also said she's been embarrassed by the disorderly conduct of the city council during public meetings.

While Osterberg would not identify which city council members had been an issue for him, the council member he announced his resignation to was Ward 2 Councilwoman Toni Burrow. She declined to comment to the Post-Dispatch. Now some residents and supporters of Osterberg are aiming for Burrow's resignation.

Rep. Proudie is one of five people who submitted a notarized affidavit to form a petitioner’s committee to start collecting signatures to remove Burrow from office.

Osterberg didn’t comment on the petition, but was glad he had support as manager.

“I’m still doing my job. I do believe that I’ve done good work for the city of Ferguson, but when that interference continues to occur, it creates frustration, it lowers employee morale, it creates a messy situation when there doesn’t need to be one.”

Osterberg is set to address the council and residents of Ferguson at the next city council meeting on Tuesday.