FERGUSON — The upcoming mayoral election here between an incumbent and a perennial candidate is sparking debate about what it will take for Ferguson to accelerate, the impact of leadership and what progress has been made over the past decade.

Ferguson incorporated in 1894, but ground zero for the north St. Louis County municipality is 2014, when a white police officer fatally shot a Black teenager, igniting protests, riots and a movement to end police brutality and a federal investigation into its policing methods and municipal court.

The effects still reverberate. Dysfunction between elected officials and city workers, high municipal employee turnover and crime are all concerns that some residents say cause their lack of faith in city government.

That could be changing. The city’s newest hire, police Chief Troy Doyle, made connections to Ferguson throughout his career with the St. Louis County police, and news of his appointment has prompted talk about improved morale and accountability. And there are other signs of progress, as new businesses and restaurants have opened along Ferguson’s main commercial avenues.

Yet, as mayoral candidates debate the city’s future ahead of the April 4 election, the No. 1 topic in Ferguson remains the Department of Justice’s consent decree, the agreement put in place after federal officials investigated the city’s police and courts, following the 2014 shooting, and found practices that discriminated against Black residents and drivers.

The process of reforming department rules for using force, conducting traffic stops and updating municipal court policies, among other required changes, is costing the city millions of dollars.

“It’s the culture. The culture has to change. But most of the same officers in 2015 are not here now. You have to unlearn some habits in order to pour in new,” said Mayor Ella Jones, who is running for reelection.

Race for mayor

Jones and Nick Kasoff, who runs a local Ferguson news publication, discussed the consent decree during a recent online candidate forum. They also touched on the city’s economic development, tax revenue, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and grants to fix streets.

Kasoff, who has unsuccessfully run for St. Louis County Council, Missouri state representative, state treasurer and St. Louis County assessor and St. Louis County executive as a Libertarian, was critical of Jones’ leadership.

“Nobody expected her to solve every problem in three years. However, we should have seen some progress,” said Kasoff.

Jones said city employee retention “is contingent on morale.”

Votes for a third candidate, former councilwoman Toni Burrow, will not count because of an ordinance in the city charter. Burrow was voted out of office by residents in a February recall election, making her ineligible to serve.

The mayoral race has gotten heated, and personal. Kasoff has called inappropriate a comment Jones made during a consent decree hearing last year, where she referred to some residents having favorite “eye candy” police officers.

And Jones’ supporters have circulated a 1990 opinion piece Kasoff published in the Post-Dispatch where he condemned gay people in government, and have pointed out that his former website, Thug Report, was declared a hate site by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Kasoff said that in 1990 he was a “religious conservative Republican activist,” and that his views have changed, pointing out he helped the former city manager fight sexual discrimination. He told the Post-Dispatch that he’s done more than Jones in fighting racial injustice, including protesting in 2014, where he noted he stood next to Jesse Jackson.

“It’s really just an election for who has the best management style,” said Alan Mueller, a resident who serves on multiple police, community and economic development boards for the city.

Mueller, who has lived in Ferguson for nearly 30 years, said he remains hopeful about city leadership and relations between police and residents. He declined to say whom he was voting for, saying the election would speak to the “character of the city and the balance of power.”

‘Do the right thing’

In fact, the only thing the mayoral candidates agree on may be the potential for Doyle’s leadership to transform the city.

Doyle on Monday became the ninth police chief in about the nine years. Attendance at the swearing-in was higher than at the city council meeting the following day — or the past decade. Doyle said had fully read and was ready to the fulfill the requirements of the consent decree, and that residents could expect to see a data-driven approach to combating crime, from violence to speeding.

And he promised to have his officers’ backs. “As long as you’re doing the right thing,” said Doyle.

Ferguson’s crime stats are often grouped together with other North County municipalities, where both property and violent crime have increased.

Emergency calls have decreased over the years, but many residents complain about regularly hearing gunfire, with some saying they don’t bother to call 911 anymore. The latest crime statistics detail increases in motor vehicle thefts, trespassing and vandalism over the past two years.

Before becoming Ferguson’s police chief, Doyle had established himself as an ally of the city during the Ferguson uprising, and he gained the respect and support of the community as a lieutenant colonel and commander of St. Louis County Police’s North County precinct. Doyle filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the county after twice being passed over for chief there.

The county’s first Black police chief, Kenneth Gregory, was present at Doyle’s swearing-in ceremony. Also there were St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and Jones, who were both elected to the Ferguson city council when the city erupted in protests. Now, Bell and Jones are the first Black people to hold their current positions.

Bell acknowledged that a number of decorated Black leaders had come through or to Ferguson, saying they were “answering the call” to reform area courts and governments.

“That’s what makes this municipality so special,” said Bell.

Economic development

About half a mile from city hall is Gamer’s Island, one of the new businesses along the city’s Florissant Road and West Florissant Avenue corridors. Owned by entrepreneurs Kalanda Clowd and Tashauna Parker, the 2,300-square-foot space is not an arcade, but what Clowd describes as a “digital jungle” fueled with gaming consoles, PlayStation and X-boxes that aims to be a social hangout and a safe entertainment space.

She and Parker spent more than $50,000 to renovate and open in the new year, just months after spotting the space, which was a former eyeglass store. Clowd is a city resident, and Parker grew up in North County. They’re friends with owners of other new businesses, including Midwest Wine Bar, Pop Pop Hooray, Elicious Southern Style Breakfast and Brunch, and King of Soul.

Even some of the new businesses choosing Ferguson as their home trace their decisions back to the 2014 uprising, feeling the need to change the narrative about the city and its progress.

“The community that we see is building,” said Clowd. “We’re in the heart of Ferguson for that reason.”