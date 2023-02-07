FERGUSON — Residents of a Ferguson ward voted to remove one of their city council representatives in a special election on Tuesday.

About 70% of voters opted to recall J. Toni Burrow from her 2nd Ward seat, with 326 in favor and 139 against.

The remaining council members will pick someone to fill the remainder of Burrow's term, which expires in April 2024.

The campaign to recall Burrow gained momentum as she clashed with the city’s former manager, Eric Osterberg, before he resigned last month.

When Osterberg temporarily resigned in September, he told the Post-Dispatch that he’d faced discrimination because he was gay. He also said city council members interfered with him doing his job.

Burrow previously told the Post-Dispatch that accusations of her discriminating against Osterberg were a lie.

The councilwoman is listed as a candidate for the April 4 city mayoral election along with incumbent Ella Jones and Nick Kasoff.

However, the recall now deems her ineligible for any city office until the end of her council term in 2024, according to the city charter. Burrow did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

While the city searches for a new city manager, the fire chief, John Hampton will serve in both roles.