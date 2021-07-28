Ferguson's new city manager set to begin in August

FERGUSON — Ferguson's new city manager will be on the job starting Aug. 16, the interim city manager confirmed this week.

Eric Osterberg, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, was hired this summer after a nationwide search following the departure of interim City Manager Jeffrey Blume earlier this year.

Ferguson officials have not responded to requests for comment about Blume's departure. Fire Chief John Hampton currently is filling dual roles as the interim city manager and head of the fire department.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, a ceremony also took place for new police Chief Frank McCall. It was announced earlier this month that McCall had been promoted from assistant police chief to replace Jason Armstrong. Armstrong, who has been Ferguson's chief since 2019, has taken a job overseeing a police department in his home state, North Carolina. He is set to begin there next month.

