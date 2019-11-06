ST. JOHN — City officials have criticized recent changes in criminal justice procedures in Missouri that they say hamper their efforts to get lawbreakers off the streets and have caused “an epidemic of nonattendance at municipal courts.”
City Attorney Hardy Menees said Monday that a Missouri law passed two years ago that limits municipal revenue from traffic fines and brought new municipal court procedures has hurt municipalities’ ability to deal with scofflaws.
Fewer than a third of violators now show up for their court dates, he said. “It’s out of control,” Menees said.
Known as Senate Bill 5, the law caps fines and court costs for many minor traffic offenses at $300, and violators can’t be sentenced to jail for not being able to pay a fine. The change also restricts courts’ ability to charge “failure to appear” fines for those who do not appear in court on traffic charges.
“Senate Bill 5 and all of these restrictions placed on municipalities going all the way down to the fact that we really can’t even incarcerate people anymore has caused an epidemic of nonattendance at municipal courts in St. Louis,” Menees said.
“We have an epidemic in St. Louis County about negative court attendance. It’s scandalous.”
With the new rules, people drive on temporary auto tags “for two or three years,” Menees said. “They don’t think they’re going to get stopped, and if they do, they don’t go to court.”