Fight over birth control looms as Missouri lawmakers prepare for special session

JEFFERSON CITY — State lawmakers on Wednesday were preparing for an extraordinary legislative session next week that could determine whether poor Missouri women continue to have access to certain family planning services through Medicaid.

At issue is the renewal of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance, a tax on hospitals and other medical providers seen as critical to the state's Medicaid program. Conservatives blocked easy renewal of the tax during the Legislature's regular session, holding out for restrictions on certain contraceptives and bans on money flowing to abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood.

According to draft language provided Wednesday by staff for the Senate appropriations chairman, Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, it appeared Republicans were moving forward with renewal of the tax — but with restrictions on certain methods of birth control such as the Plan B pill and intrauterine devices, or IUDs. The language does not address funding for Planned Parenthood.

The draft authorizes family planning services, but not for "any abortifacient drug or device" unless a physician certifies that the life of the mother is in danger.