Fight over birth control looms as Missouri lawmakers prepare for special session

JEFFERSON CITY — State lawmakers on Wednesday were preparing for an extraordinary legislative session next week that could determine whether poor Missouri women continue to have access to certain family planning services through Medicaid.
At issue is the renewal of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance, a tax on hospitals and other medical providers seen as critical to the state's Medicaid program. Conservatives blocked easy renewal of the tax during the Legislature's regular session, holding out for restrictions on certain contraceptives and bans on money flowing to abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood.
According to draft language provided Wednesday by staff for the Senate appropriations chairman, Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, it appeared Republicans were moving forward with renewal of the tax — but with restrictions on certain methods of birth control such as the Plan B pill and intrauterine devices, or IUDs. The language does not address funding for Planned Parenthood.
The draft authorizes family planning services, but not for "any abortifacient drug or device" unless a physician certifies that the life of the mother is in danger.
Abortifacient drugs or devices, according to the language, include: "mifepristone in a regimen with or without misoprostol; misoprostol alone when used to induce an abortion; levonorgestrel (Plan B); ulipristal acetate (ella) or other progesterone antagonists; an intrauterine device (IUD) or a manual vacuum aspirator (MVA) when used to induce an abortion; or any other drug or device approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration that is intended to cause the destruction of an unborn child, as defined in section 188.015."
An unborn child, according to Missouri law, is "the offspring of human beings from the moment of conception until birth and at every stage of its biological development, including the human conceptus, zygote, morula, blastocyst, embryo, and fetus."
Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, said the language was poorly drafted because levonorgestrel is an ingredient used in common birth control methods in addition to Plan B, which is used to prevent pregnancy after intercourse.
"You can tell that they didn't necessarily talk to doctors and people that understand how birth control works," she said.
Kelli Jones, a spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson, had not confirmed Wednesday that a special session announcement was forthcoming.
M'Evie Mead, director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri, blasted the plans. "These politicians are holding hostage a must-pass bill so they can block patients’ access to common forms of birth control — and they’re willing to risk funding for the entire Medicaid program to do it," Mead said.
House Budget Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said last week it was unclear whether restrictions on contraception would jeopardize federal funding for the state's Medicaid program.
Smith said in an interview Wednesday he assumed a compromise would address federal compliance.
"I would assume that it would be something that addresses the concerns around abortifacia while maintaining our federal funding," Smith said.
Missouri women whose modified adjusted gross income (or MAGI) is less than 201% of the federal poverty limit can currently access women's health care through the state of Missouri's Uninsured Women's Health Services program if they meet certain additional criteria.
"Coverage is limited to family planning and testing and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases," a state guide notes.
Women must be Missouri residents and between 18 and 56 to qualify. They must be uninsured and without access to employer-based health insurance. They must not qualify for other MoHealthNet services.