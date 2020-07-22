Final day to register for absentee ballots in time for the August primary

Wednesday is the last day to request an absentee ballot in time for the Missouri primary on Aug. 4. Due to a temporary law enacted this year in the wake of the pandemic, any resident who wants to vote by mail can do so without an excuse.

But voters should be aware that unless they have the coronavirus or belong to an at-risk group, they still need to get their ballot notarized before mailing it back.

If a voter falls into specific at-risk populations, such as being over 65 years old, living in a long-term care facility, having a heart or lung condition, being immunocompromised, having diabetes or a chronic kidney disease, the notary requirement will be waived. The requirement is also waived for those who are sick with the virus.

Absentee ballots must be sent to the local election authority, in person or by mail, by the close of the election at 7 p.m. Aug. 4.