Fire destroys Missouri Probation and Parole office in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — Fire officials said a fire destroyed a Missouri Probation and Parole office building in Jefferson City early Thursday.

No one was injured in the fire at the Missouri Probation and Parole Office, fire officials said in a news release.

Police officers responding to a burglar alarm about 3:35 a.m. found fire burning at the rear of the building. The blaze was under control within 40 minutes but firefighters remained on the scene until about 8:30 a.m.

Jefferson City fire division chief Jason Turner says the building is considered a total loss.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office will work with local officials to determine the cause of the fire.

In November, a fire caused extensive damage to the Department of Social Services’ Jefferson City office. No one was injured in that fire. About 100 state workers were relocated. Fire officials determined the blaze started in the building’s roof or attic.

