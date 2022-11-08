Fitzpatrick wins race for Missouri auditor

JEFFERSON CITY — A Republican appeared on his way Tuesday night to take over the only statewide office currently held by a Democrat.
With nearly 40% of the vote counted state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick had a robust lead for state auditor over his Democratic opponent, former state Rep. Alan Green of north St. Louis County.
Fitzpatrick had 66% of the unofficial tally, compared to 31% for Green.
Green collected ample votes in the state’s Democrat-rich urban areas, but was swamped by Republican votes in Missouri’s ruby red rural areas.
The two are vying for the statewide office after Democrat Nicole Galloway announced she would not seek reelection to a second four-year term.
Fitzpatrick, a former chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee, is a businessman from Shell Knob.
He emerged from the GOP primary against Rep. David Gregory, R-Sunset Hills, in August and has raised over $864,000 for his bid.
Fitzpatrick was appointed treasurer in 2018 after Gov. Mike Parson elevated then-Treasurer Eric Schmitt to the attorney general’s post following Josh Hawley’s election to the U.S. Senate.
Among his goals is to begin auditing school curriculum, which is a departure from the financially oriented probes conducted by auditors. Opponents say Fitzpatrick is parroting Republican “culture war” talking points and could politicize an office that is supposed to serve as a watchdog on government spending.
Green, who represented Florissant for seven years in the Missouri House, raised just $24,000 for his bid and entered the final week of the campaign with less than $3,000 in his campaign account.
Green ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for a seat in the Missouri Senate representing parts of north St. Louis County. He came in third place behind state Rep. Tommie Pierson Jr. and winner Angela Mosley.
