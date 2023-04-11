JEFFERSON CITY — Two Republican-led measures to expand public assistance programs for low-income families passed out of committee on Tuesday, but are causing “heartburn” among some GOP lawmakers, raising doubts about the bills' prospects for approval.

Although a final estimate was not immediately available Tuesday, the two proposals each are projected to cost at least $230 million when implemented, leaving some lawmakers to vote against sending the legislation to the full House for further debate.

“I’m just uncomfortable today even with the amendment,” Rep. Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, told members of the House Children and Families Committee. “I definitely cannot be a ‘yes’ today.”

At issue is a Senate bill sponsored by Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, that attempts to help low-income Missourians continue receiving some public benefits if their earnings begin to increase.

The measure would establish “transitional benefits” for food stamps and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families in order to encourage people to work. Coleman said it would end the need for some families to reject small raises or promotions because a pay increase could eliminate their welfare benefits completely.

The proposal is a departure for Republicans, who control the General Assembly. Along with a long history of opposing Medicaid expansion, party officials have for years tried to impose tougher work requirements for food stamps and other programs, as well as reduce the amount of time people can receive jobless benefits.

In order to move the bill out of the Senate in February, Coleman added an earnings cap, allowing people to make up to $75,000 to qualify.

Currently, the state’s food assistance program is limited to a family of three earning no more than $29,940 per year.

While the change allowed the measure to advance out of the Senate on a 30-3 vote, the overall plan remains a sticking point in the House.

Like McGaugh, Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, said the measure “still gives me quite some pause.”

He said the cap may be too high for some of his constituents, who may oppose expanding the social safety net to people earning that amount of money.

“It’s difficult to sell that to people in my county,” Lewis said.

Hoping to ease the measure forward, Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, added an amendment Tuesday that could reduce the overall cost of the proposal.

It moved out of the committee to the full House on a 6-3 vote, with McGaugh, Lewis and Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, voting against it.

Rep. Jamie Johnson, D-Kansas City, was among those voting in favor.

“This bill helps people afford the groceries,” Johnson said. “It’s not a free for all. It’s for people who are needy.”

Rep. Wendy Hausman, R-St. Peters, also registered her support for the proposal, saying it will help children and families.

Other rank-and-file Republicans on the committee sounded less enthusiastic because of the lack of information about the projected cost.

“I look forward to more conversation on the floor on this,” said Rep. Holly Jones, R-Eureka.

The legislation is Senate Bill 82.