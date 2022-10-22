Foreign farm ownership in Missouri: A complex legacy

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — From the state’s northwest corner to the Bootheel, a traveler would be hard-pressed to find a farm as rich in Missouri history as Richard Oswald’s 1,800-acre operation in Atchison County.

Oswald, a fifth-generation Missouri farmer, plans to pass it down to his son. But he’s worried that other farms in the state don’t share his deep connection to Missouri.

“I just wonder how people like me whose family has farmed in this state for generations, how are we going to have opportunities like our parents and great-grandparents if more land in Missouri is owned by foreign entities or multi-billionaires?” he said. “It’s not helpful for the real flavor of Missouri agriculture.”

Oswald’s concerns have percolated for years as Missouri agriculture becomes larger and more corporate. A 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture census showed Missouri with 95,320 farms averaging 291 acres, compared to 106,105 farms and an average acreage of 274 in 1997. The number of farming operations that were 2,000 acres or larger grew from 878 in 1987 to 2,290 three decades later. The USDA is conducting a new ag census this year.

Now Oswald and others express a new concern about foreign-owned farms in Missouri. Trudy Busch Valentine, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, has made it a campaign issue.

In 2013, Missouri passed a bill late in the legislative session to allow a foreign entity to purchase farmland, ending a long-standing prohibition in Missouri. The law also capped foreign ownership at 1% of all agricultural land in Missouri. Nine years later, it became an issue on the campaign trail because one of the senators voting for the measure was Eric Schmitt, who is now Valentine’s opponent in the current race for U.S. Senate.

“It’s something people are concerned about,” said state Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, a member of the House Agriculture Policy Committee. “According to the law, we’re still where we need to be.”

In north Missouri, the issue is more complicated than what can be distilled in a 30-second campaign ad. The 2013 law allowed a company called WH Group to complete its acquisition of Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer. When the sale went through, WH Group, which is based in Hong Kong, took ownership of Smithfield’s substantial business presence in north Missouri, including feed and pork production facilities that employed more than 1,000 people in Daviess, Gentry, Mercer, Putnam and Sullivan counties.

Today, Smithfield operates 132 company-owned farms and 109 contract farms along with a pork facility in Milan.

“I bet you couldn’t get 10% of Missourians to say it’s a good idea to have China own a large percentage of farms,” Oswald said. “It’s a good example of what money and power can get.”

In north Missouri, the WH acquisition generates some mixed feelings. In Gentry County alone, Smithfield or its affiliates paid $198,000 in real-estate taxes and $74,000 in personal property assessments. Another company, which converts methane from Smithfield hog farms into fuel, paid $390,000 in taxes.

“It’s a pretty good chunk,” one county official said.

VanSchoiack, whose district doesn’t include Smithfield facilities, said it’s important to note that WH Group is not owned by the Chinese government. The company is publicly traded but based in Hong Kong, a city that has fallen more firmly into Beijing’s orbit since the 2013 Smithfield deal.

On her campaign website, Valentine alleges that “China controls more than 146,000 acres of our farms.”

While he wouldn’t be surprised to see the issue of foreign ownership come up next year, VanSchoiack thinks the 1% rule from 2013 is a good compromise.

“We’re keeping at the 1% threshold,” he said. “I think that’s appropriate. Missouri is one of the states with the least amount of foreign ownership.”

A USDA study found that foreign entities own 2.7% of farmland nationwide, led by Canada, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.