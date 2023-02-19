When Kobe Burse moved to St. Louis from Michigan in 2021 and settled near Forest Park, he immediately noticed something about one of the region’s gems: There were no basketball courts.

“I was like, ‘Is there no court around here?’” he said. “Why can’t this park be designed for it? It’s big enough.”

Burse and other aspiring outdoor basketball players might soon be in luck. City and park officials have proposed adding basketball courts to Forest Park for the first time in its history. A recent series of open houses, including one attended by Burse, shared details about the proposed courts on the park’s northern edge.

The lack of basketball courts in the city’s premier park has for years raised questions that go far beyond recreation, green space and crowds — touching on matters of race, class and whom the park aims to serve.

For many residents, the presence of more than a dozen sports and activities in the park — and the absence of others, like basketball, that are especially popular in the Black community — has sent a clear message.

“It felt like it was, ‘Keep Black people out of the park,’” said Brock Seals, a St. Louis artist who hopes to paint a park-inspired mural on the new courts, if they come to fruition.

The sense of a racially motivated exclusion is shared by many others, including elected officials and academic experts.

Park and city officials are aware of that perception. They say the effort to add basketball courts is not a direct response to those sentiments but emerged instead from a groundswell of demand.

“We’ve just heard more interest in recent years,” said Dominik Jansky, spokesman for Forest Park Forever, a nonprofit that helps maintain the park.

But new courts are also part of a goal “to make it a more welcoming, inclusive park,” he added.

Bill Hannegan, who lives on Lindell Boulevard north of Forest Park, says residents’ concerns have nothing to do with race. He and others worry about courts drawing young and possibly rowdy groups.

“I know what I was like in high school,” he said. “You get a bunch of those people in one place — a bunch of Bill Hannegans at 17 in one place — look out.”

‘An issue of equity’

First opened in 1876 — before basketball had been invented — Forest Park is not only a beloved park in the St. Louis region but consistently earns recognition as a top park in the nation. It even eclipses New York City’s Central Park in size.

Despite ample green space, the park packs a lot into its 1,300 acres, including free attractions and institutions. Recreationally, it caters to a long list of pursuits, with fields or specialized areas for softball, baseball, soccer, rugby, cricket, fishing, archery, ice skating, biking, boating, handball, pickleball, racquetball and tennis. There are also two golf courses.

From the 1960s to the 1980s, the park’s Steinberg Skating Rink offered roller skating, and was hailed by the city as one of its “least-segregated recreation facilities,” before that activity was discontinued.

“What’s available and what’s accessible in the park is really an indicator of who’s welcome there,” said Kelly Harris, a Washington University professor of occupational therapy and surgery and chair of the Forest Park Advisory Board, which provides citizen input. “The absence of basketball in the park is an issue of equity in our city.”

The push for basketball courts in Forest Park isn’t new. In 2016 and 2017, for example, the same change was sought by bills before the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, but they failed to pass. Legislators behind the bills said one source of resistance came from opponents who wanted to defer to the park’s master plan, adopted in 1995. That document mentions basketball once, as a possible future amenity.

“The fear is that it would attract young Black males in large numbers,” said former Alderman Antonio French, one of the sponsors.

Others have picked up the torch, including researchers at Washington University.

“We’re told Forest Park is among the best urban parks in the country ... and yet the No. 1 urban sport in the United States is not present,” said John Early, a senior lecturer at Washington University who has helped research the topic and even driven a hoop into the park, mounted to the back of a minivan, to attract attention.

Early said that in surveys conducted in 2021 about the park’s lack of hoops, every Black person questioned “was aware of their absence and understood their absence to be racially motivated.”

City officials say they’re enthusiastic about the proposal to add courts.

“Folks want basketball and we want basketball as well,” said Greg Hayes, director of the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry. “We want it to be a welcoming park, like all 110 of our parks.”

The proposed courts would go just north of the park’s Dennis and Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center, near Lindell Boulevard. The layout of the courts — and whether to include both full-court and half-court configurations — is under discussion, park officials said. The target is to break ground on the publicly and privately funded project by late this year and be ready for play in 2024.

Meanwhile, proponents of hoops in the park seem to agree on one key detail: They want to be greeted by the swish of mesh nets, not the metallic sound of chain ones. And some have specified a desire to avoid hoops with double rims and their notoriously unforgiving bounces.

The history between basketball and race

St. Louis’ basketball history is closely linked to race in the city, reaching even to the highest levels of the game. For example, basketball legend Bill Russell said that “overwhelming” racism in the city deterred him from joining the St. Louis Hawks after the team drafted him in 1956. The Boston Celtics traded for him, where he went on to become an 11-time NBA champion.

At the street and park level, St. Louis’ modern-day basketball landscape reflects the city’s demographic divide. Courts are far more abundant in city parks on St. Louis’ predominantly Black north side, but scarce across much of the whiter and wealthier southern half of the city. Out of St. Louis’ 110 public parks, a city website lists only six courts at city parks south of Delmar Boulevard, and 21 courts at parks to the north. In 2019, research from St. Louis University identified only three courts in city parks that were outside of majority-Black areas.

Beyond Forest Park, the sport is also absent from prominent public spaces across south St. Louis, like Tower Grove Park and Lafayette Park, which had courts removed decades ago. In Lafayette Park, the removal of hoops in 1997 sparked accusations of a push to exclude Black basketball players, according to Post-Dispatch articles from the time.

Meanwhile, social and policing policy has long linked basketball and Black neighborhoods in St. Louis. In the 1990s, for example, St. Louis used federal funding to launch “midnight basketball” leagues that took “at-risk males off the street during peak hours for crime and gave them a positive recreational outlet,” wrote then-Mayor Freeman Bosley Jr., in a 1995 Post-Dispatch opinion piece. Similar leagues appeared around the country, primarily aimed at Black youths.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro says a common fear cited about public hoops — that courts attract crime — is unfounded, based on his experiences in Tilles Park in south St. Louis, where a dramatically expanded court was put in a decade ago.

Vaccaro said the hoops in Tilles Park attract people of different races, genders and ages.

“It provides a nice activity that a lot of people enjoy,” he said.

When skeptics of courts in Forest Park “see that, they’ll probably say, ‘We should’ve did this a long time ago,’” Vaccaro added.

Despite the limited access to public basketball courts in much of St. Louis, a rebound may be in motion.

Tower Grove Park intends to reinstall courts after its updated master plan in 2017 identified basketball as an attraction the public most wanted to add, right behind bathrooms. Another court is planned in Love Bank Park on Cherokee Street, founded by community members in 2015 on two vacant lots. Yet another resident-led effort recently brought hoops into Chouteau Park in The Grove. A 2021 Twitter post showing the new court’s progress prompted cheers online, and laments about how rare the moment felt.

“I’ve spotted a unicorn!” one wrote. “A new basketball court in a #StLouis City park!”

Back in Forest Park, Seals said the arrival of hoops would be met with “a sense of ‘about time.’”

And, he added, it would herald something new from city leaders: a different way of thinking.