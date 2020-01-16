Former businessman tells Maplewood not to raise taxes to solve money woes

MAPLEWOOD — A resident and former businessman is urging officials to look beyond generalized tax increases to solve the city’s financial issues. Last year, officials said the city was spending beyond its budget.
Speaking at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Stephen Mills told officials there are ways out of budget crunches without raising taxes. As a former businessman, he said he is familiar with those ways and he is willing to help officials explore the options.
As an example, Mills suggested that instead of costly changes a federal railroad official told the city it must make to retain its “quiet zone” status for the railroad crossing at Greenwood and Sutton, officials should let motorists use other streets.
He also said the city should place a high tax on unused or undeveloped property, which would force the owner to develop it or sell it to someone who will. The property would then rise in value and bring more money into the city coffers, he said.
“People in Maplewood have been hit with a big real estate tax (increase), and I’ve heard from many people when the next tax that comes up, it’s ‘no.’ That’s it,” Mills said in an interview after the meeting.
He said he had not heard that last month officials decided to place a half-cent fire sales tax on the April ballot to help pay for costly equipment it had to replace. “They might say yes to the fire department but overall the process is you keep hitting up the taxpayer instead of looking for ways to raise revenue without taxation,” he said. “There are ways to do that. It’s very easy to just say, ‘Let’s tax.’ It pushes it off on the residents instead of looking outside the box and being creative and finding ways to generate revenue in a different way.”
On another matter, the council tentatively approved a change to the city’s parking lot regulations to restrict parking in the Marietta Parking Lot to 72 hours.
The also council decided to enter a new tax-exempt lease/purchase agreement with U. S. Bancorp Government Leasing and Finance, Inc. for $1,190,226.72 for a new fire pumper, a rescue truck and a street sweeper. Of that amount, $90,287.37 will be financed, Traxler said. By rolling the financing into one package, the city got a better interest rate and saved about $35,000, he said. The city will pay 2.3 percent in interest over six years, he added.
The council will also look at other municipalities’ tree ordinance to help officials decide if Maplewood needs to adopt one to stave off what Greenberg called the “wanton removal of trees” on private property. Councilman Shawn Faulkingham said he’s “not in favor at all” of prohibiting homeowners from removing trees from their property even if they are causing damage to structures on the property, but, he said, he is willing to look at how other cities handle the matter.
Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201
@mandystlpd on Twitter