Former businessman tells Maplewood not to raise taxes to solve money woes

MAPLEWOOD — A resident and former businessman is urging officials to look beyond generalized tax increases to solve the city’s financial issues. Last year, officials said the city was spending beyond its budget.

Speaking at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Stephen Mills told officials there are ways out of budget crunches without raising taxes. As a former businessman, he said he is familiar with those ways and he is willing to help officials explore the options.

As an example, Mills suggested that instead of costly changes a federal railroad official told the city it must make to retain its “quiet zone” status for the railroad crossing at Greenwood and Sutton, officials should let motorists use other streets.

He also said the city should place a high tax on unused or undeveloped property, which would force the owner to develop it or sell it to someone who will. The property would then rise in value and bring more money into the city coffers, he said.

“People in Maplewood have been hit with a big real estate tax (increase), and I’ve heard from many people when the next tax that comes up, it’s ‘no.’ That’s it,” Mills said in an interview after the meeting.