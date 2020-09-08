Former Creve Coeur mayor, a Republican, endorses Democrat challenger Schupp over Wagner

CREVE COEUR — Harold Dielmann, former longtime mayor here and a self-described “lifelong Republican,” has endorsed Democratic challenger Jill Schupp in her bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.

Schupp, a Democratic state senator from Creve Coeur, is challenging four-term Republican incumbent Wagner, of Ballwin, in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District. The contest is one of a handful of competitive House races targeted by national Democrats, who have reserved air time in coming weeks to support Schupp and other challengers to GOP incumbents in suburban swing districts.

Schupp, who once served on the city council with Dielmann, touted his endorsement in a television advertisement on Tuesday. Dielmann was mayor of Creve Coeur for 28 years — from 1966 to 1985, then from 2003 to 2012, when reached a three-term limit. Schupp, a former president of the Ladue School Board, was elected to city council in 2007 before winning election to the Missouri Legislature in 2008.

Dielmann, 90, described himself as a “lifelong Republican,” but said he supports Schupp because she worked across party lines in their time together on city council.