Former Florissant mayor drops out of race for US Senate seat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former Florissant mayor is exiting the race for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, just a month after he announced he would run as an independent seeking to replace retiring Republican Roy Blunt.

Thomas P. Schneider, who served as mayor of the St. Louis suburb from 2011 to 2019, had launched his Senate bid in February, saying he was inspired by former U.S. Sen. John Danforth's prediction that a center-right candidate would join the already crowded race.

Thomas P. Schneider

Florissant Mayor Thomas P. Schneider

In his announcement Wednesday, he said he appreciated the encouragement he had received, but he had determined that at least one Republican and Democrat already in the running for the seat demonstrate pragmatic leadership and centrist views that would serve Missouri residents well.

He suggested that Republicans consider casting a ballot for Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, and Democrats should consider a new entrant in the race, Trudy Busch Valentine, the daughter of the late Anheuser-Busch beer baron August “Gussie” Busch Jr. 

Others vying for the Republican nomination include Attorney General Eric Schmitt, St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long and former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Multiple Democrats are running, include Lucas Kunce, Spencer Toder, Jewel Kelly, Tim Shepard and Gena Ross.

