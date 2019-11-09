ST. LOUIS — From Nov. 4, 1979 to Jan. 20, 1981, Rodney "Rocky" Sickmann went outside a total of seven times for just 15 minutes each time.
Sickmann was 22 years old and a Marine. He had just begun his tour as a security guard at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, 28 days before the embassy was stormed by radical Islamist students. Sickmann and 51 other Americans were held hostage by the students for 444 days before they were all released.
Sickmann spoke at the 36th Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance Ceremony at the Solders Memorial Military Museum on Saturday.
His keynote address recalled those difficult times when he and the other hostages spent almost the entire time of their captivity in a single room. They were subject to mind games practiced by their captors, from forced games of Russian roulette to mock executions.
He said the hostages were "stripped of their freedom, their dignity and their pride."
Sickmann came out of the experience with a new appreciation of things. "Life is a gift we sometimes take for granted," he said.
And no matter what circumstances he finds himself in, "I need to count my blessings," he said.
He also said he never forgets the eight U.S. servicemen who died trying to rescue the hostages in 1980.
"These people were willing to put their life on the line to try to secure my freedom," he said.
That was a theme he returned to repeatedly during the speech, which was part of the local celebration of the nation's 100th Veterans Day commemoration: the willingness of his fellow vets to sacrifice their lives for America.
"You are the reason why we are the land of the free and the home of brave. No thank you will ever be enough," he said to the many veterans in attendance.
He also paid tribute to the Gold Star Mothers at the event. Their sons or daughters died during combat.
Sickmann grew up in Krakow in Franklin County "with a loving family, loving faith and loving my country."
When he left the Marine Corps after six years, he worked in advertising and then joined Anheuser-Busch (now Anheuser-Busch InBev). He retired in 2016 as the beer company's U.S. National Director for Military and Industry Affairs.
These days, he works for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarship money to the spouses and children of U.S. servicemen and women who were killed or disabled while serving the country.
After the ceremony, Sickmann served as grand marshal of the annual Veterans Day parade.