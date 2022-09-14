Former independent Senate candidate in Missouri returns to job with House Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — John Wood, former independent candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, has returned to working for the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Wood confirmed to The Star in a text message on Tuesday that he had resumed his role as an investigator for the committee.

Wood, a former U.S. attorney, had launched an independent campaign in June. He dropped out in August after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defeated former Gov. Eric Greitens in the Republican primary. Some Republicans had feared Greitens could lose the general election if nominated. Greitens’ loss virtually guaranteed Wood had no realistic path to victory.

Wood had upended his life in order to run by leaving the committee post, finding an apartment in Kansas City and enrolling his children in school in Missouri. He had the financial backing of former Sen. John Danforth, who embodied the fading old-school Republican establishment.