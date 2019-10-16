JEFFERSON CITY — Former U.S. Rep. Bill Enyart of Belleville is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.
Enyart, who represented Illinois’ 12th Congressional District for one term, said in a statement that Biden “is the only candidate with the expertise, ties, and judgment to hit the ground running – to restore our place in the world, to rebuild the middle class, and to reunite us as a country to get things done.”
Enyart, a former adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, held the congressional seat for one term before getting beat by Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro in 2014.
He said he worked with Biden to improve infrastructure and job prospects in the Metro East area of St. Louis. Biden visited the region as vice president to tour a port project on the Mississippi River that was funded by federal stimulus money.
“As a veteran with more than 35 years of active duty and National Guard experience, and as a commander and congressman, I’ve given my life to service. So have the hundreds of thousands of men and women with whom I’ve served. And, so has Joe Biden. We know in our hearts that this country deserves better than Trump’s failed leadership,” Enyart said.