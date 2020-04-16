You are the owner of this article.
Former Missouri first lady Sheena Greitens moving to Texas
Former Missouri first lady Sheena Greitens moving to Texas

Eric Greitens Inauguration as Governor of Missouri

Eric Greitens is sworn-in as the 56th governor of Missouri at the State Capitol in Jefferson City on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Holding the bible is Greitens' wife Sheena Greitens. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

JEFFERSON CITY — Just days after announcing she and her husband are divorcing, Sheena Greitens, the former first lady of Missouri, said she has taken a new job in Texas.

In a tweet Thursday, the assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri’s flagship campus in Columbia said she is moving to the University of Texas in Austin.

Greitens, 37, served as co-director of Mizzou’s Institute for Korean Studies.

She said the Columbia campus “has been a terrific place to be a junior faculty. I’m grateful to the many friends, colleagues & students who made it a wonderful place to work,” she said.

On Saturday, in a joint statement, she and former Gov. Eric Greitens said they were ending their marriage almost two years after he resigned amid an ongoing scandal.

They called the split “amicable” and would move forward as co-parents of two young boys. He resides in Warren County.

Eric and Sheena Greitens were married in 2011. The former governor was married once before.

Eric Greitens, a Republican, was elected governor in November 2016. He resigned on June 1, 2018, amid revelations surrounding an extramarital affair he had before taking office, as well as allegations of campaign finance violations.

In her new role, Sheena Greitens said she will be continuing to focus on Asia, authoritarian politics and U.S. national security at UT’s Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs.

