Former Missouri first lady Sheena Greitens moving to Texas

JEFFERSON CITY — Just days after announcing she and her husband are divorcing, Sheena Greitens, the former first lady of Missouri, said she has taken a new job in Texas.

In a tweet Thursday, the assistant professor of political science at the University of Missouri’s flagship campus in Columbia said she is moving to the University of Texas in Austin.

Greitens, 37, served as co-director of Mizzou’s Institute for Korean Studies.

She said the Columbia campus “has been a terrific place to be a junior faculty. I’m grateful to the many friends, colleagues & students who made it a wonderful place to work,” she said.

On Saturday, in a joint statement, she and former Gov. Eric Greitens said they were ending their marriage almost two years after he resigned amid an ongoing scandal.

They called the split “amicable” and would move forward as co-parents of two young boys. He resides in Warren County.