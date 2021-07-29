Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says he isn’t running for U.S. Senate next year

JEFFERSON CITY — Former Gov. Jay Nixon said Thursday he won’t jump into Missouri’s high-profile race for the U.S. Senate in 2022.
Nixon, a Democrat who served as governor between 2009 and 2017, said in a statement: “I am not running for U.S. Senate. I choose a different path.
“While I deeply appreciate the many people who have reached out and acknowledging folks’ angst about the track of our country’s divisive politics, I believe that I will be more effective outside of this partisan back-and-forth,” Nixon said.
Nixon’s decision means lesser-known Democrats will continue to compete among themselves for their party’s nomination in August 2022.
Former state Sen. Scott Sifton of St. Louis; Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran; Timothy Shepard, an activist; Jewel Kelly Jr., an Air Force veteran; and Spencer Toder, a businessman, are running as Democrats.
Some had speculated that Nixon, one of the last Democrats to win a statewide race in Missouri, would help put the Senate race in play for Democrats in a state viewed as increasingly Republican.
But whether he could assemble a winning coalition of rural, suburban and urban voters was an open question. He received heavy criticism in 2014 for the state’s response to unrest in Ferguson, following the killing of Michael Brown Jr. by Officer Darren Wilson.
Nixon was scheduled to speak next month at a meeting of the Clay County Democrats.
Rep. Mark Ellebracht, D-Liberty, who is helping to put on the August event, chose his words carefully when asked whether he was disappointed Nixon wasn’t running.
“I look forward to any advice or counsel that he might be able to give, whoever our nominee might be,” Ellebracht said. “Anybody with his kind of experience and background in Missouri politics obviously knows what they’re doing and knows how to win races.”
Unlike the Democratic field, the Republican race has several high-profile figures. They include former Gov. Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and attorney Mark McCloskey.