Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says he isn’t running for U.S. Senate next year

JEFFERSON CITY — Former Gov. Jay Nixon said Thursday he won’t jump into Missouri’s high-profile race for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Nixon, a Democrat who served as governor between 2009 and 2017, said in a statement: “I am not running for U.S. Senate. I choose a different path.

“While I deeply appreciate the many people who have reached out and acknowledging folks’ angst about the track of our country’s divisive politics, I believe that I will be more effective outside of this partisan back-and-forth,” Nixon said.

Nixon’s decision means lesser-known Democrats will continue to compete among themselves for their party’s nomination in August 2022.

Former state Sen. Scott Sifton of St. Louis; Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran; Timothy Shepard, an activist; Jewel Kelly Jr., an Air Force veteran; and Spencer Toder, a businessman, are running as Democrats.

Some had speculated that Nixon, one of the last Democrats to win a statewide race in Missouri, would help put the Senate race in play for Democrats in a state viewed as increasingly Republican.