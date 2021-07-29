Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says he isn’t running for US Senate next year

Nixon was scheduled to speak next month at a meeting of the Clay County Democrats.

Rep. Mark Ellebracht, D-Liberty, who is helping to put on the August event, chose his words carefully when asked whether he was disappointed Nixon wasn’t running.

“I look forward to any advice or counsel that he might be able to give, whoever our nominee might be,” Ellebracht said. “Anybody with his kind of experience and background in Missouri politics obviously knows what they’re doing and knows how to win races.”

Other Democrats sought to build support for their campaigns in the wake of Nixon’s announcement.

“To beat Eric Greitens it is going to take a Democrat from Missouri who knows how to win tough races in Missouri and has shown the ability to go toe to toe with Greitens,” Sifton said, referring to the GOP ex-governor who is running for Senate. "I’m the best-positioned candidate to do that."

“I can bridge the gap between parties and fight for access to health care, better education and accountable government,” Toder said. “I speak up for all Missourians, regardless of ZIP code, and will be the 51st vote in the Senate that brings necessary change.”

In addition to Greitens, the Republican field includes state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and attorney Mark McCloskey.

