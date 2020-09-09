Former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. seeks $2.4 million after arrest at Phoenix protest

Police said the crowd then began to throw items at the police.

“The response from the protestors was, predictably, fear and anger,” the claim noted, and Franks acted as a peacekeeper when tensions rose between protesters and police.

Unedited and unreleased video of the protest will exonerate Franks and show police escalated tensions, according to Franks' attorney. Franks' attorney said he's asked police to release the video, and police at first denied its existence, then released an edited version.

Initially, Franks faced 13 criminal charges, though the claim notes that a judge dismissed seven of the charges as "meritless." Franks is now charged with aggravated assault, rioting, resisting arrest, unlawful assembly and trespassing by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Phoenix.

Those charges, according to the notice, leave Franks' consulting contracts under scrutiny and in jeopardy and harm his reputation of leading non-violent protests.