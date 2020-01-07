Former Missouri senator benefits from governor's road fund program

“The number of applications shows that these partnerships are not only of great interest but of great benefit to Missourians. It also highlights that many unfunded transportation needs remain in our state,” Parson said.

Other projects being financed by the program include construction of an additional lane on Interstate 70 in O’Fallon, Missouri, and a new roadway for a long-sought riverside development in St. Charles.

The governor pushed hard for the Legislature to approve the money after he led an unsuccessful 2018 push to raise the state’s lowest-in-the-nation gasoline tax by 10 cents.

Wasson, who is a long-time real estate developer in the community south of Springfield, said his project will open up land he owns to development. Without an intersection, the property is not viable for businesses, he told the Post-Dispatch Tuesday.

He’s already sold one of the lots in the commercial subdivision to CoxHealth, which plans to build a clinic employing about 90 people on the site. Wasson said he has since inked another contract to sell at least one other parcel.