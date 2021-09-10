Former NY deputy fire chief commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 at Scott Air Force Base

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE — Charles Blaich still remembers watching the first World Trade Center tower falling as he rode the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001.

He was a New York deputy fire chief at the time and helped lead the rescue and recovery efforts following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

On Friday, he spoke to airmen and civilians at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois about that day's enduring power 20 years later.

Blaich recalled firefighters disembarking the ferry and heading to the disaster, as area contractors handed over "all the tools we could’ve wanted” to aid in the effort.

He remembered seeing a colleague covered with thick gray dust as he and others grabbed masks and rushed to help.

He talked about the resolve of the firefighters and regular people as they worked to save lives and later sift through the wreckage.

And as night drew near on Sept. 11, he remembered more contractors appearing with lights, illuminating the scene "like Yankee stadium."

"At the end of the day, we brought light onto a horrible, dark scene," Blaich said.