Former NY deputy fire chief commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 at Scott Air Force Base

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE — Charles Blaich still remembers watching the first World Trade Center tower falling as he rode the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001.
He was a New York deputy fire chief at the time and helped lead the rescue and recovery efforts following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
On Friday, he spoke to airmen and civilians at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois about that day's enduring power 20 years later.
Blaich recalled firefighters disembarking the ferry and heading to the disaster, as area contractors handed over "all the tools we could’ve wanted” to aid in the effort.
He remembered seeing a colleague covered with thick gray dust as he and others grabbed masks and rushed to help.
He talked about the resolve of the firefighters and regular people as they worked to save lives and later sift through the wreckage.
And as night drew near on Sept. 11, he remembered more contractors appearing with lights, illuminating the scene "like Yankee stadium."
"At the end of the day, we brought light onto a horrible, dark scene," Blaich said.
Col. Christopher Robinson, the 375th Air Mobility Wing commander, said Blaich's story was a good reminder about how the events of 9/11 shaped the future of the country.
He noted that some people in the audience were already deployed overseas when the twin towers fell, while others enlisted after the fact. Some were also at ground zero to help.
Younger airmen hadn't even been born when the terrorist attacks occurred, he said.
"I'm looking around here at a bunch of people that are my brothers and sisters," Robinson said. "We all grew up in different times, but we're all impacted somehow by Sept. 11."
He said thanks to the efforts of people like first responders and those at Scott Air Force base, the U.S. hadn't seen another major terrorist attack since.
"There's hope after a tragedy because of the millions of actions of individuals," he said. "Everyone came together as a nation."