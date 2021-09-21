Former St. Charles amusement center worker gets 15 years for child porn

ST. LOUIS — A Lincoln County man who placed a hidden camera in bathrooms at an amusement center, a church and a friend's house was sentenced in federal court here Monday to 15 years and four months in prison.

Jeffrey Dale Eisenbath, 32, pleaded guilty in February to four child pornography-related charges.

He admitted at the hearing hiding a recording device in the women’s bathroom at Adrenaline Zone in St. Charles on Jan. 8, 2018. The device captured nude images of a toddler and a girl, and was later discovered by a co-worker, who called police. He also admitted touching the breasts of a girl at Adrenaline Zone while adjusting her backpack.

Eisenbath also admitted as part of the federal case hiding a video recording device at an acquaintance's home in Pennsylvania and hiding a camera in a bathroom at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Troy, where he volunteered teaching religious education classes to children. He had thousands of pictures and hundreds of videos containing child porn on his computer and storage devices.

Eisenbath is serving a four-year state prison sentence on an invasion of privacy charge filed in St. Charles County Circuit Court. Invasion of privacy and child porn charges are still pending in Lincoln County.

