Former St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz dies at 67

ST. LOUIS — Former Alderman Larry Arnowitz, 67, died Thursday, apparently of a heart attack, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed's office announced.

Arnowitz, a Democrat, represented the 12th Ward on the city's southern border from 2011 until March of last year, when he resigned following his indictment for misusing campaign funds.

He later pleaded guilty to using $21,180 in campaign funds for his home mortgage and other personal expenses and was sentenced to a year in a federal prison. He was released early in January due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

His aldermanic career included chairing the board's Health and Human Services Committee.

He was a construction worker before joining the 1987 campaign of Tom Villa, former aldermanic president, and later worked as Villa’s driver and as manager of the municipal garage, among other City Hall jobs.

In the 2011 election, he unseated the board's last Republican member, Fred Heitert.