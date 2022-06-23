Former St. Louis Alderman Melinda Long qualifies for 21st Ward race

ST. LOUIS — Election officials said Thursday that former St. Louis Alderman Melinda Long turned in enough signatures to qualify as an independent candidate in a special election to succeed John Collins-Muhammad, who resigned from the Board of Aldermen last month.
Long, an insurance broker, will compete in the 21st Ward race against Democratic nominee Laura Keys, the ward’s Democratic committeewoman, and independent JoAnn Williams, a retired Carpenters Union official.
The special election will be held Aug. 2, the same day as the statewide Missouri primary. The winner will serve the remainder of Collins-Muhammad’s term, which expires next April.
Gary Stoff, an Election Board official, said Long submitted signatures from 188 registered voters in the ward, more than the 172 required.
Collins-Muhammad resigned several weeks before he was indicted on federal bribery charges.
The board allowed political party committees to pick nominees for ward aldermanic vacancies this year according to a provision in the city charter. The provision doesn’t affect the citywide office of aldermanic president.
The charter takes precedence over the nonpartisan “approval voting” ordinance approved by city voters in 2020.
