JEFFERSON CITY — A former state lawmaker from south St. Louis County is mulling a run for state treasurer.
Vicki Englund, a Democrat who served four years in the Missouri House, told the Post-Dispatch Wednesday that she may launch a campaign to wrest the seat from appointed Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.
“I am currently considering it,” said Englund, 45.
News of Englund’s possible entrance into the statewide race comes two days after state Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, announced she will challenge Republican Gov. Mike Parson in the 2020 election.
Democrat Elad Gross is running for attorney general against Republican Eric Schmitt, who was appointed to the post after his predecessor, Josh Hawley, won a seat in the U.S. Senate.
There currently are no Democratic candidates lined up to run for secretary of state or lieutenant governor, but Englund said the party is likely recruiting women candidates to face off against the male Republicans who hold the reins of power under the statehouse dome.
“Clearly, that is one possibility we’re strongly considering,” said Englund, who expects to make a decision by Labor Day.
Englund represented House District 85 from 2009 to 2011 and District 94 from 2013 to 2015. She lost to the late Rep. Cloria Brown in 2016 by less than 400 votes.
Englund is a south county native, a graduate of Lindbergh High School and of American University in Washington DC.
She also served on the Lindbergh School Board.
During the most recent legislative session, Englund was in the Capitol lobbying on behalf of the California-based Ygrene Energy Fund.
The company finances home improvement projects designed to make homes more energy efficient, such as solar energy systems, new roofs and water heaters.
Missouri Ethics Commission records show Englund has not yet begun raising money for a run. Fitzpatrick, by contrast, has $175,892 in his campaign account after raising more than $55,000 in the most recent fundraising quarter.
Fitzpatrick, a former chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee, was appointed treasurer by Parson in December 2018 to fill the post vacated by Schmitt.
“I’ve been honored to serve as state treasurer where I fight for taxpayers each and every day,” the Shell Knob Republican said.
“I will formally announce my campaign for reelection following Governor Parson’s announcement in September,” Fitzpatrick said.