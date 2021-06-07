Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger released from prison

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has been released from prison.

Stenger was sentenced in August 2019 to nearly four years in federal prison for charges related to pay-to-play corruption. The Federal Bureau of Prisons now lists him at the St. Louis Residential Reentry Management Field Office.

That could mean he is at a federal prison reentry location or in home confinement.

On Monday, a representative of Dismas House, which serves as a federal prisoner reentry point in St. Louis, said the facility does not disclose whether former inmates are located there. Dismas House is connected to the family of Stenger’s former county parks director, Gary Bess.

Stenger, 49, pleaded guilty in May 2019 to federal corruption charges following a federal investigation into favors traded for campaign contributions.

He reported to a federal prison camp in Yankton, South Dakota, in September 2019. Though he was initially sentenced to 46 months, his sentence was later reduced and is set to end in December.

Stenger’s chief of staff Bill Miller and campaign donor John Rallo were also indicted in the pay-to-play scheme and sentenced to prison time. Both have since been released.