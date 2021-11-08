Former St. Louis workhouse superintendent to retire

ST. LOUIS — Jeffrey Carson, the former superintendent of the often-criticized St. Louis city jail commonly known as the workhouse, plans to retire Jan. 1.

Carson, who led the Medium Security Institution from 2017 until earlier this year, in an interview Monday defended the largely shuttered facility against accusations of inhumane treatment made by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and others.

"I wouldn't work in an inhumane place," said Carson, whose former boss, Dale Glass, retired as corrections commissioner last June amid criticism from the newly elected mayor. "I did the best I could with the resources we were given."

While he was in charge of the workhouse, he said, the city installed air-conditioning and better locks and expanded outdoor recreation for detainees housed there.

"We practiced restorative justice," he said.

Under Jones, the city closed the workhouse in June but began using part of the facility again in August on a temporary basis after new disturbances at the city's main jail downtown.