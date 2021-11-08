Former St. Louis workhouse superintendent to retire

ST. LOUIS — Jeffrey Carson, the former superintendent of the often-criticized St. Louis city jail commonly known as the workhouse, plans to retire Jan. 1.
Carson, who led the Medium Security Institution from 2017 until earlier this year, in an interview Monday defended the largely shuttered facility against accusations of inhumane treatment made by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and others.
"I wouldn't work in an inhumane place," said Carson, whose former boss, Dale Glass, retired as corrections commissioner last June amid criticism from the newly elected mayor. "I did the best I could with the resources we were given."
While he was in charge of the workhouse, he said, the city installed air-conditioning and better locks and expanded outdoor recreation for detainees housed there.
"We practiced restorative justice," he said.
Under Jones, the city closed the workhouse in June but began using part of the facility again in August on a temporary basis after new disturbances at the city's main jail downtown.
Carson had more than 20 years' experience working in the Ohio prison system before joining St. Louis' corrections division in 2014. Carson, 65, said he's retiring because "I thought it was a good time" and that he wasn't asked to step down.
After Glass left in June, Jones tapped Carson to fill in as interim commissioner until the hiring in September of Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah to the post.
Clemons-Abdullah has 30 years of experience at nine facilities around the country, most recently as associate warden at a federal prison in Arkansas.
Jones' spokesman, Nick Dunne, said Monday that Jones' comments last spring about failed corrections leadership referred to Glass. Dunne said "we appreciate the work (Carson) was able to do as superintendent and as interim commissioner."
Carson's name came up in debate at the Board of Aldermen on Friday. Alderman Joe Vaccaro, chairman of the aldermanic Public Safety Committee, complained that the Jones administration had attempted to keep Carson from speaking before the committee.
Asked to comment Monday by a reporter, Carson said "conversations took place and ultimately the decision was made to allow me to testify" before Vaccaro's committee.