Former state senator elected president of Missouri AFL-CIO

JEFFERSON CITY — A former state lawmaker from St. Louis is taking over as the leader of Missouri’s largest state labor coalition.

Jake Hummel was elected president of the Missouri AFL-CIO Tuesday by the union’s executive board to replace Mike Louis, who is retiring June 30.

Merri Berry was elected to take over Hummel’s former post of secretary-treasurer for the organization.

Hummel is an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local One. He previously served as the president of the St. Louis City Labor Club.

The Democrat formerly served in the Missouri House and Senate.

Berry, who current serves as political director, is the first woman elected as a state-level officer in the organization’s history. Berry is a 40-year member of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655.

Louis has led the AFL-CIO since 2014.