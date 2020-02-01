Former Warren County lawmaker named Missouri parks director

JEFFERSON CITY — Mike Sutherland, a former Republican state representative from Warrenton and ex-Warren County assessor, was appointed Friday as state parks director in Gov. Mike Parson's administration.

Sutherland joined the parks division in 2017 as deputy director and has been acting director since Ben Ellis retired as director in November.

Sutherland served in the House from 2003 through 2010 after six years as assessor.

His career also includes stints as executive director of the Boonslick Regional Planning Commission and policy director for the nonprofit Missouri Budget Project, which studies tax and budget issues.

He also has served on the boards of the Missouri Parks Association and the Missouri State Parks Foundation.

A news release announcing his appointment describes Sutherland as an outdoor enthisiast, hiker, bicyclist and kayaker. The release also says he has competed in, among other things, a 50k ultramarathon, the Missouri River 340 canoe race and the Ironman World Triathlon Championships in Hawaii.

A message from Kurt Erickson State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing. SUBSCRIBE: Just 99 cents for the first month St. Louis Post-Dispatch Political Fix e-newsletter Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.