Former Wildwood council candidate settles First Amendment suit against city

WILDWOOD — A former Wildwood City Council candidate has settled his First Amendment lawsuit against the city and some of its top officials.

Attorneys for Tony Salvatore reported Monday that the city has agreed to pay $295,000 to their client, who ran unsuccessfully for a council seat in April 2018.

Mayor Jim Bowlin and former city administrator Ryan Thomas also were named in the suit.

Salvatore's lawyers said their client filed suit in 2019 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, claiming that city officials interfered with his campaign — specifically by not allowing him to stand on a sidewalk while holding a "Salvatore for Wildwood" campaign sign.

Wildwood at the time had an ordinance that banned holding any signs on public property, including sidewalks.

Along with the money, the settlement also calls for Wildwood to have city officials attend training sessions on the Missouri Sunshine Law and the First Amendment.