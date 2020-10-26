Former Wildwood official fined for ethics violation

JEFFERSON CITY — A former member of the Wildwood City Council was fined $1,000 by state ethics regulators over the placement of campaign signs during his 2018 bid for office.

According to a Missouri Ethics Commission order signed Oct. 20, Niles Stephens, who represented Ward 8 in the west St. Louis County community, put signs supporting his candidacy in the window of his work truck.

The Missouri Ethics Commission said he should have reported the use of the truck as an in-kind contribution when he reported his campaign spending, primarily because the truck had a company logo on it.

“Corporate names, trademarks and service marks are corporate resources. By allowing the (campaign) committee to use the corporation’s resources — in effect, by lending the corporation’s resources to the committee — the corporation is using its resources to facilitate contributions to the committee,” the order noted.

Stephens, who lost a bid for mayor in June, was required to amend his campaign finance reports. If he pays $50 of the fine within 45 days and has no more violations for the next two years, the remainder of the fine will be waived.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.