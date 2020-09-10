Four libraries, not Busch Stadium, will be new city absentee voting sites

ST. LOUIS — Four city library locations — but not Busch Stadium — will be used as satellite in-person absentee voting sites, city election officials announced Thursday.
The city Election Board said the Central Library at 1301 Olive Street, Schlafly Library at 225 North Euclid Avenue, Julia Davis Library at 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue and Buder Library at 4401 Hampton Avenue all will be used for absentee voting.
Gary Stoff, the board's Republican director, said the Cardinals' offer of the stadium complex was generous but that board members concluded that the libraries are better options.
Three of the four are in or near residential neighborhoods, he noted, and three will be used as well as polling places on Election Day Nov. 3.
"The libraries are more voter-friendly," he said.
The library sites will supplement the lobby of Election Board headquarters at 300 North Tucker Boulevard, which also will continue to provide in-person absentee voting.
The board is adding absentee sites to avoid significant lines at the Tucker location amid expected high turnout and absentee voting. Reducing the chances of lines could also help ensure that people practice COVID-19 social distancing.
The city Board of Estimate and Apportionment, at Comptroller Darlene Green's suggestion, voted last month to allocate $60,000 to hire extra election workers to help staff the special absentee vote sites.
In-person absentee voting will begin at the office on Tucker on Sept. 22, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and on the last two Saturdays before the election, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The four satellite locations will be open for absentee voting from Oct. 12 through Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Only touch-screen voting machines will be available at the satellite sites. Absentee voters who prefer to use a paper ballot must use the Tucker Boulevard location.
Oct. 21 is the last day a voter can request an absentee or mail-in ballot by mail.
