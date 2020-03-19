Four more test positive for coronavirus in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases rose to 28 Thursday, up from 24 the day before, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's administration said.

No details were made available about the new cases during an afternoon press briefing outside Parson's office. Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams said notifications about the new cases were still being made.

No deaths from the coronavirus were reported, leaving the state with one fatality from the disease, a Boone County resident older than 60 who had traveled abroad.

Parson defended his decision to not call for more aggressive restrictions on school and business closings, saying he understands as a former small business owner how hard it would be to have the government force a shutdown.

"Making decisions like that is easier said than done," Parson said. "I know how hard it can be to make a payroll."

At the same time, he noted that even without a direct order, all school districts in Missouri are now closed at least temporarily as a way to slow the spread of the outbreak.

The announcement came as state government scrambled to respond to the growing number of cases.

Parson signed an executive order Wednesday allowing state agencies to waive certain rules and statutes in their planning for the outbreak.

Among the most sweeping were changes to the state's health insurance and child care safety net.

The state's Medicaid program, known as MO HealthNet, announced it would not terminate eligibility for any participant unless it is requested by the participant.