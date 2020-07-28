Four St. Louis bars, restaurants told to close for two weeks over social distancing, mask violations

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday said, "This is a very serious step that we never wanted to have to take."

She said the approach was targeted and an effort to "avoid shutting down a whole class of businesses.”

Sheriff's deputies have issued cease-and-desist orders to other businesses in recent days, officials said, instructing staff and management to require that patrons older than nine wear masks, in accordance with a July 2 emergency order. Receiving letters in the last two weeks were the Chase Park Plaza Hotel, Flamingo Bowl, Sports & Social bar and restaurant, and the Missouri Athletic Club, a sheriff's spokesman said.

Paul Filla, general manager of the Chase Park Plaza, said the letter he received Tuesday does not contain any detail about any alleged violation, or as he put it, “Who saw what, when for me to get cited.”

Filla said that 99.9% of guests have been on board with the Chase’s requirement to wear a mask indoors. Those who are spotted without a mask “graciously apologize and put it on,” he said.