ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Four St. Louis County mayors on Tuesday called on the Missouri Legislature to combine the county and St. Louis prosecuting attorney's offices into one regional office.

The pitch, from Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin, Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs, Brentwood Mayor Dave Dimmitt and Manchester Mayor Mike Clement, comes as state lawmakers consider a bill to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis, where Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, faces criticism for mishandling cases, understaffing and organizational dysfunction.

A regional prosecuting attorney could consolidate resources and more effectively prosecute crime across the county-city border and the county's 88 municipalities, the four county mayors said.

"Failure to prosecute criminals in any jurisdiction within this region affects the safety of all our residents," the mayors said in a joint statement. "Crime is a regional problem and needs a regional solution."

The GOP-led state senate is considering the special prosecutor in the last four weeks of the legislative session, as well as other crime-related proposals including a separate Republican-backed plan to turn control of the St. Louis Police Department over to the state. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, has also sued to remove Gardner from office.

Bowlin and Briggs said in interviews that have had only preliminary talks with state lawmakers. The legislature, they said, could identify a future date to merge the two offices and set an election for a regional prosecutor to lead the combined office.

The mayors also called on the legislature to increase penalties for illegal drug and firearms possession and car thefts and break-ins; implement mandatory cash bonds for repeat criminal offenders; require that juveniles accused of a crime be detained for 24 hours if they can't be picked up by parents or legal guardians; and require that juveniles' entire criminal record be considered in family court assessments.

Bowlin, a Republican, is a candidate for the 15th Senate District in west St. Louis County, which includes Manchester, Ballwin, Wildwood, Chesterfield, Clarkson Valley, Ellisville, Winchester, Twin Oaks, Town and Country, Country Life Acres, and Crystal Lake Park. Bowlin faces St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder, R-Chesterfield, and former state Rep. David Gregory, a Sunset Hills Republican, in the race for the Republican nomination.