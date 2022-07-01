Fourth candidate set for special St. Louis election to replace Collins-Muhammad

ST. LOUIS — Ebony Moore, a hair stylist and a political newcomer, on Friday became the fourth candidate to qualify for the Aug. 2 special election scheduled to replace former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad.

The city Election Board verified that Moore turned in signatures of 179 registered voters, more than the 172 required to be listed on the 21st Ward ballot as an independent.

Collins-Muhammad pleaded not guilty last month to corruption charges; he had resigned in May.

Also on the ballot will be Democratic nominee Laura Keys, the ward’s Democratic committeewoman; and two other independents, former Alderman Melinda Long and Joann Williams, a retired carpenters union official.

Moore said she thinks voters will respond to someone “having a different mindset” than the other candidates, each of whom have been involved with city government.

The special election will be held the same day as Missouri’s statewide primary. The winner will serve the final eight months in Collins-Muhammad’s former term.

The board allowed political party committees to pick nominees for ward aldermanic vacancies this year according to a provision in the city charter.

The charter takes precedence over the nonpartisan “approval voting” ordinance approved by city voters in 2020.

